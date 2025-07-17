New illicit drug containing fentanyl and powerful sedative may be behind mass overdose in Baltimore

A batch of illicit drugs that was mixed with fentanyl, a powerful sedative and other substances may have been the cause of a mass overdose in Baltimore, federal scientists told our partners at the Baltimore Banner.

At least 27 people were hospitalized after the mass overdose in the Penn North neighborhood on July 10.

Fentanyl mixed with other drugs

On Thursday, scientists with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) said drug samples collected from the overdose site revealed a mix of drugs, including N-Methylclonazepam, an ingredient the NIST had not encountered before in street drugs. It can cause intense sedative and hypnotic side effects.

"Many people remained unconscious after receiving naloxone, likely as a result of the presence of N-methylclonazepam," NIST Research Chemist Edward Sisco told the Banner. Naloxone, more commonly known by its brand name Narcan, is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses by blocking the effects of the drug, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Sisco said the drug samples also contained the pain medication acetaminophen, the diuretic Mannitol, the anti-malaria drug quinine and caffeine. According to Sisco, those drugs are often found in samples tested in Maryland.

Fentanyl in Baltimore

Data from the Baltimore Health Department shows there were 921 fentanyl-related deaths reported in the city in 2023.

Between July 2024 and July 2025, the Maryland Department of Health reported 980 fentanyl-related deaths across the state. 487 of those incidents were in Baltimore, data shows. In 2024, overdose deaths in the city dropped by nearly 25%.

At the time of the mass overdose, witnesses told WJZ the alleged drug was called "New Jack City" and may have been laced with antifreeze, though those reports are now proven to be unfounded.

Mass overdose reponse

First responders in Baltimore jumped into action when the first overdose was reported at the intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues.

Crews initially found one person who they believed to be suffering from a drug overdose. Community members then alerted crews to additional victims in the area.

At least 27 people were taken to hospitals, seven in critical condition.

On July 13, five people were arrested for possession with intent to distribute drugs near the location where the overdose occurred, Baltimore Police said. However, it is unclear if the arrests are connected to the mass overdose, police said.

Overdose prevention resources

Community partners and addiction advocates swarmed the Penn North neighborhood with resources shortly after the overdoses were reported.

Officials with the city's Office of Overdose Response handed out Narcan and passed out test strips. They encouraged anyone who planned to use drugs to be extremely cautious.

"We're really just trying to engage the community to let folks know that if they are using today, that we don't know what's in the supply, and for folks to be careful," Overdose Response Executive Director Sara Whaley said.

Advocates have maintained a presence in the neighborhood, letting residents know that help is available.

Residents can connect with peer supervisors at the Enoch Pratt Library's Pennsylvania Avenue branch on weekdays during business hours. They can also call the 988 helpline to connect with a counselor or find treatment.