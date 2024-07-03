Maryland's Wes Moore stands by Biden as Democratic governors visit White House over debate concerns

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined several Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden over concerns in the aftermath of last week's shaky debate.

Moore told reporters that he will continue to stand by the president, who is challenging Donald Trump on the November ballot.

Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he will remain in the presidential race despite receiving backlash and concern over the June 27 debate.

"We were also honest about the fact that as the president continued to tell us and show us that he was all in, we said that we would stand with him because, as (Minnesota) Governor (Tim) Walz said, the president has always had our backs, we're going to have his back as well because the results that we've been able to see under this administration have been undeniable in all of our individual states," Moore said.

Moore said the governors had an honest discussion with Biden over their concerns and the direction of the country.

Biden will turn 82 years after just weeks after November's election.

"It was a great conversation with the president, the vice president, because it was honest, it was candid," Moore said. "I think that, you know, we always believe that when you love someone, you tell the truth. And I think we came in and we were honest about the feedback that we were getting."

Moore said last week on CBS News' Face the Nation that he will not seek the Democratic nomination in Biden's place, and that "Joe Biden is our leader."

The governors visiting the White House believe Biden is fit for office despite a "bad performance" at the debate.

"None of us are denying, Thursday night was a bad performance, it was a bad hit, if you will, on that, but it doesn't impact what I believe, that he's delivering," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

Moore told reporters on Wednesday that while the Democratic party has work to do, their support of Biden will need to boost the president through November's election.

"The thing that makes us most optimistic, most hopeful, is not necessarily that we're afraid of an alternative, but also is that we're hopeful for the future," Moore said. "So we know we have work to do. We know that as we're standing right here, we're behind.

"But, we also know that that path to be able to make sure that we can pull ahead in November is real and it's going to take all of us in order to make it happen and to make it work. We're grateful to hear the level of excitement and the focus that the president, the vice president have about being victorious in November."