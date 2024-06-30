Gov. Wes Moore brushes aside post-debate Biden concerns, will not run for president in his place

BALTIMORE -- CBS News pressed Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Sunday on whether he would make a run for the Democratic presidential nomination after concerns about President Joe Biden's performance at last week's debate.

"So would you pursue the Democratic nomination if Joe Biden were to take himself out of this race?" asked Face The Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.

"I will not," Governor Moore responded. "And Joe Biden is not going to take himself out of this race, nor should he."

Moore campaigns in Wisconsin

Moore appeared on Face The Nation from the critical swing state of Wisconsin where he has been campaigning for Biden.

Brennan asked Moore, "At 81 years old, this is a different set of factors for President Biden. Why was he struggling Thursday?"

"I think both candidates struggled. I don't think either candidate had a very good night on the debate night," Moore said.

He also conceded to Brennan on the debate, "That wasn't a great moment for the president."

Post-debate polling

A new CBS News poll found that 72% of registered voters do not believe the president has the mental and cognitive health to serve another term.

More than 85% of voters who believe that cited his age.

But among registered Democrats questioned, 54% said Biden should continue running.

Several people who watched the debate told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that Biden did not appear "sharp" and they were concerned about whether he could finish a full four-year second term.

Biden in Maryland

The president left a campaign event in New Jersey on Saturday and landed in Hagerstown.

He then headed to Maryland's Camp David to be with family. Those closest to him will reportedly discuss his future.

Governor Moore said Biden has been a "remarkable partner" in Maryland and praised his quick response after the Key Bridge collapse while stressing he will continue campaigning for the president through the election.

"Joe Biden is our nominee. Joe Biden is our leader. And Joe Biden has earned and Joe Biden deserves the confidence, the respect, and frankly, the partnership that we now have to provide to him," Moore said. "And so I will be in Chicago. I will proudly be supporting the president in Chicago. I will work through November to make sure he gets reelected. So yes, I do think that President Biden has earned the respect of Democrats and Joe Biden is going to be our leader going forward."