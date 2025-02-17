Marylanders, state leaders join national movement against Trump administration policies

ANNAPOLIS -- Hundreds of Marylanders participated in a national protest against President Donald Trump's policies. The group held signs and chanted on Monday in front of Maryland's State House.

The 50501 Movement started earlier this month in protest of the Trump administration, with demonstrations happening in all 50 states in one day.

In contrast to the protest on Feb. 5, some elected leaders -- ranging from local government to those serving in Congress -- spoke out against President Trump and Elon Musk, and their actions so far.

There also was a Maryland 50501 protest on Monday in front of Baltimore City Hall.

There is no word on when the next 50501 demonstration will be held.

"What you're supposed to do when you disagree"

Lawyers Mall, in front of the Maryland State House, was filled with people and signs, all protesting Trump.

Mike Stanton a Baltimore resident, attended both 50501 protests this month.

Stanton told WJZ he's pleased the movement has grown locally, but he is frustrated with the Trump administration's handling of foreign policy.

.@ChrisVanHollen is talking to a crowd at Lawyers Mall--criticizing Elon Musk and his actions so far under Pres. Trump's 2nd term.



This is part of the #50501movement, which had its 1st national day of protests 12 days ago.



Today is another day of national action. pic.twitter.com/57MHU7NlYA — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) February 17, 2025

He said some recent decisions have put some of the country's allies in a bind.

Aside from the headlines about Trump's sweeping tariffs, Vice President JD Vance has recently come under fire from European leaders about his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. In that speech, Vance accused Europe's leaders of suppressing free speech and criticized their handling of illegal migration.

"[They're hurting] all the allies that came to us 20 years ago when we were attacked. It's like, what are you doing? It's a lot, it's frustrating," Stanton said. "This is what you're supposed to do when you disagree."

A lot of people in Monday's crowd were federal workers, fed up with the ongoing layoffs and other strategies by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

"I know more people...I could cry right now," said Diane Gerrits, a retired federal worker who has friends still employed by the federal government. "I know more people that are just devastated and have been just pulverized and bullied."

Calls to action

Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen joined the rally and assured the crowd he and his other congressional colleagues are doing what they can to fight against the administration -- particularly in the courts.

"We need to make sure that we beat them in the courts, the Congress, and right here in the streets of America," Van Hollen said.

There also was a call for unity, to grow support across the aisle.

"The time for I told you so, maybe there'll be a time for that down the road. But, it's time to find out allies," said Lisa Rodvien, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman for District 6.

The biggest call to action, though, was to keep going with the rallies.

"We're gonna keep it going," Stanton said.

WJZ reached out to U.S. Rep. Andy Harris's office for comment on Monday's protest and the 50501 movement, but there's been no response at this time.