Maryland protesters join nationwide 50501 Movement to denounce Trump's policies

BALTIMORE -- Maryland protesters joined the nationwide "50501" Movement on Wednesday to decry the Trump administration's policies and executive orders.

The 50501 protest stands for "50 States, 50 Protests, One Day." Demonstrators chanted and held signs in Annapolis along Bladen and Calvert streets near where Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivered his State of the State address.

President Donald Trump, Elon Musk -- the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency -- and hard right playbook Project 2025 were the main targets of these demonstrations.

As Gov. Moore is ready to give his State of the State Address, there's a growing group down the street from the state house.



It's part of the #50501movement: the goal is to have 50 protests in all 50 states against the Trump admin. and Project 2025. @wjz pic.twitter.com/6UeR8nXEiS — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) February 5, 2025

"Fight back and protest"

Jessica Davis said when Musk started having access to the U.S. Treasury, that's when she really felt the need to organize that demonstration in Annapolis.

"This is how the government is being run now and we have to do things differently," Davis said. "That's why we're moving so quickly to try to save our democracy, fight back and protest."

Davis learned about the 50501 Movement last weekend and started working with others to organize Maryland's protest.

From the starting time of planning to the actual protest, Davis and other organizers say it all came together in about 75 hours.

"We have to work together, stand up, resist and fight," Davis said. "That is how you make change."

"We're not standing idly by"

The crowd of protesters in Annapolis included Marylanders from across the state. It grew to the point Maryland Capitol Police had to shut down one side of Bladen Street.

Protesters likened Trump to a puppet, with Musk as the puppet master. They criticized the administration's downsizing of federal agencies, immigration policies, and other actions since taking office on Jan. 20.

Their goal was to make their disdain loud and clear.

"The very same way they're behind closed doors making their decisions with these trillionaires, billionaires, and millionaires, we need to be out here letting them know that we see what they're doing," Annapolis resident William Rowel said. "We're not standing idly by."

Protesters said they hope their elected leaders hear them. Many felt these lawmakers aren't doing anything to pushback against Trump's agenda.

"I want everyone to hear our voice, to say, 'Wait a second, we need those guardrails in place and we need to do something and stop this from happening,'" Annapolis resident Thom Alascio said. "Our Democratic elected politicians, the ones I voted for...aren't doing anything. I want that fixed."

It's not clear if there will be any more actions under the 50501 Movement.