Maryland reports 30 cold-related deaths so far during the 2024-25 winter season

BALTIMORE -- There have been 30 cold-related deaths in Maryland so far in the 2024-25 winter season, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health, published Feb. 5.

According to the weekly report, 11 of those deaths occurred in Baltimore City and four of them were in Baltimore County. 22 of the deaths were men and eight were women.

The number of cold-related deaths rose by four since the Jan. 29 report. The state reported its first cold-related death in its Dec. 18, 2024 report.

According to health officials, Maryland reported 70 cold-related deaths in the 2023-24 winter season, up from the 45 deaths reported during the 2022-23 winter.

Cold-related illnesses

The report also shows there have been more than 1,466 emergency department and urgent care visits for cold-related illnesses so far this winter.

In early January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that emergency room visits for the flu were "very high" across the nation as respiratory virus season was well underway.

According to the CDC, this season's wave of flu cases came later than it has in the past two years, aligning with flu trends from the 2019-20 season. That season, flu cases peaked around the New Year, CBS News reported.

In Maryland, respiratory illnesses sending people to healthcare facilities reached "high" levels as of Jan. 31. Emergency room visits for the flu are "very high" and trending upward, according to the CDC.

Flu activity is elevated across the country and COVID-19 activity is elevated in many areas, according to the CDC. RSV activity is on the decline.

CDC officials said peak hospitalizations from respiratory viruses are likely to be much higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter weather in Maryland

The rise in cold-related deaths comes as WJZ's First Alert Weather Team expects two more winter storms to bring ice and snow to the region on Saturday and next week.

This winter, Maryland saw its first major snowstorm on Jan. 6. The storm brought Baltimore's biggest snowfall since 2022 with BWI Airport measuring 6.6 inches.

The last time the area saw that amount of snow was in January 2022 when the region saw 6.8 inches.

Parts of Maryland saw another round of snowfall on Jan. 10, and a few more inches on Jan. 19.

Following the last round of snow, Arctic air moved into the region, and temperatures dropped into the teens. Wind chills remained in the single digits for several days, prompting school closures.

Winter weather tips

The Baltimore City Health Department shared several ways individuals can protect themselves during cold weather.