Maryland reports three cold related deaths so far this winter

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health reported the first three cold-related deaths in Maryland for the 2024-2025 winter season.

Two men in their 60s, and one man in his 30s died. Two of the deaths occurred in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County.

The first death occurred on Nov. 23, and the other two were reported on Dec. 2.

Data from the MDH shows 36 emergency department and urgent care visits in the region (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties) between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, 2024.

In November, Baltimore City declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season through March 15, 2025.

The MDH is urging individuals to take precautions from cold-related illnesses.

Maryland residents in need of warming centers are urged to contact their local health department, or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about locations, hours of operation, and available accommodations.

Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County all have warming centers.

Baltimore residents can find the location of warming centers on the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services webpage.