Maryland Weather: Icy morning, two more winter storms on the way

BALTIMORE-- Ice & rain will end by late morning. Two more winter storms may bring snow and ice Saturday and early next week.

Ice Storm Warnings remains in effect for far western Maryland, including Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties until noon. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of us in central and northern Maryland through mid to late morning. Southern Maryland and the central & lower Eastern Shore are dealing with plain rain with no winter weather alerts in effect.

Many neighborhoods experienced sleet and freezing rain overnight leaving a coating of ice on cars, sidewalks, doorsteps, and driveways. As of 8 AM, the rain/ice line has shifted north and is located along the I-95 corridor. South and east of I-95 ice has changed to rain as temperatures have climbed above freezing. Driving conditions are wet, but not icy.

Along and north & west of I-95, many neighborhoods remain below freezing. Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain continue across many neighborhoods inside the Beltway and points west, north, and northeast of Baltimore City. Ice should will gradually change to plain rain between now and 10 AM as warmer air from the southeast slowly arrives. Once the ice changes to rain, it will stay rain as temperatures continue to climb. For the next few hours, please be extremely careful walking and driving as patchy ice could make for treacherous conditions. Many main roads are wet, but some bridges and overpasses could have patches of ice through mid-morning.

Rain should taper off before noon. Partial clearing this afternoon helps temperatures recover into the middle 40s, which will quickly melt any leftover ice.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of fog tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s. There will not be a refreeze tonight.

The end of the week looks quiet, with breezy conditions and sunshine expected on Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will top out near 50 degrees.

The next storm system will arrive Saturday, bringing the best chances for snow and ice during the afternoon and evening hours. Slick travel conditions may develop in parts of the region, but there is still some uncertainty regarding how widespread the area of snow and ice is across our area. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the mid-30s, with temperatures climbing back near 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon as we remain in between storm systems.

The final storm in this series will arrive early next week. This system looks to come in two parts, with an initial wave bringing a chance for snow Monday night. This could lead to some accumulations across the region.

The second wave will arrive Tuesday. With warmer air aloft, the chance for a wintry mix increases across the area. The best chances for all snow will be north and west of Baltimore. In the city, precipitation will likely start as snow before transitioning to a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Depending on the storm's track, there may be a period of all rain before precipitation ends late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This final storm has the potential to bring significant wintry precipitation, and we will continue to provide updates over the coming days.