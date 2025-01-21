Some Maryland schools delayed Wednesday due to dangerously cold overnight temps

BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland schools will be delayed on Wednesday, January 22, with wind chills falling to their lowest of the season.

The arctic chill will drop temperatures into single digits across Maryland overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

By Wednesday afternoon, the highs will only be in the teens.

Baltimore City Public Schools and Anne Arundel County Public Schools will start on time on Wednesday.

The following schools are delayed on Wednesday, Jan. 22:

Baltimore County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Carroll County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Cecil County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Harford County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Prince George's County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.