Maryland reports 24 cold-related deaths so far this winter

BALTIMORE -- 24 people have died due to cold-related illnesses this winter season, according to the Maryland Department of Health's latest report from January 22.

Eight of the deaths occurred in Baltimore City, and four happened in Baltimore County. Of the 24 deaths, three were in the 18-44 age group, 10 were in the 45-64 age group, and 11 were individuals 65 or older. The data shows that 71% of the victims were male.

Cold Related Deaths 2024-2025 Cold Season Maryland Department of Health

According to the report, Region 3 (which includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties) saw 66 emergency department and urgent care visits for cold-related illnesses during the week of January 12-18, 2025. Overall, there were 149 cold-related ED/UC visits across Maryland during this period.

Maryland sees stretch of extreme cold

After Maryland saw several inches of snow on Sunday, temperatures plunged into the single digits. WJZ issued multiple Alert Days this week due to the dangerous temperatures.

Wind chills reached the season's lowest levels, though Thursday is expected to be milder, with diminishing winds and afternoon highs approaching 32 degrees.

Forecasters predict a return to more seasonal temperatures by the weekend, with highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the mid-20s early next week.