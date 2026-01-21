Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declares "State of Preparedness" ahead of winter storm

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a "State of Preparedness" in anticipation of a winter storm that could bring inches of snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and ice across the state this weekend.

The "State of Preparedness" boosts Maryland's response and collaborations for potential impacts from the storm, which could include treacherous road conditions.

"The safety and security of our residents is our top priority," Moore said. "Please remain vigilant, listen to authorities, use common sense, and complete emergency preparations as soon as possible."

Potential winter storm impacts

Snow will move into Maryland late Saturday and overnight. The winter weather will intensify on Sunday morning, with snow falling 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The temperatures will be in the teens as the snow falls, making it stick to most surfaces immediately. In some areas, the snow may change to sleet and freezing rain later on Sunday, likely south and east of I-95.

There could likely be 6 or more inches of snow across all of Maryland, according to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team.

Maryland officials warn that potential impacts could include dangerous road conditions, significant travel delays, closures, and threats to life and property.

"MDEM is monitoring this storm and is coordinating closely with state agencies and local emergency management officials," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland.