Maryland Weather: More rain Friday into Saturday from "Helene"

BALTIMORE-- Hit or miss showers possible through Thursday evening. Steady rain returns Friday and continues into the weekend.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING Moderate coastal flooding will develop overnight tonight around 1 AM in Annapolis. 2 to 2.5 feet of water inundation above dry ground is likely. Coastal flood warning continues through 6 AM Thursday.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Baltimore City, southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties along with all of our eastern shore counties through early Thursday morning. 1/2 to 1 foot of Bay water is possible above dry ground at high tide.

Widespread rain and showers from this morning and midday have pushed out of the area. Cloudy and humid weather will carry us through the rest of this afternoon with temperatures approaching 70°.

For the rest of this evening we'll see cloudy and muggy weather. A few additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, but they will be quick moving and won't last long in any given spot. These showers will be isolated, so some communities will stay dry this evening. Temperatures stay steady in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be one of the quietest weather days of the entire week so far. While the sky stays cloudy, any showers on Thursday should stay fairly isolated. The best chance for these isolated passing showers will in our northern counties including Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties from late morning through early evening. These showers will be hit or miss, so even in these locations not everyone will get wet. Highs Thursday afternoon will climb toward 80° with plenty of humidity.

All eyes are on hurricane "Helene" as it continues to intensify into an extremely large and powerful hurricane. The storm is tracking to the north-northwest and will veer to the north-northeast as it tracks toward Florida's Gulf Coast. Helene should make landfall as a strong category 3 or 4 near Florida's big bend Thursday evening. This storm will be devastating to many parts of north Florida, much of Georgia, western North & South Carolina, and eastern Tennessee with catastrophic coastal storm, damaging and destructive winds well inland, and the potential for significant to major flooding. Tornadoes will be possible on the eastern side of the storm Thursday and Friday.

A piece of Helene's moisture will lift north into our area Friday into Saturday. This will bring a batch of steadier rain to the area starting on Friday and continuing into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 70s. Areas that receive some of the heavier rain bands, especially our western counties, could receive up to an inch or more of rain by Saturday night. This batch of Helene related rain will ease out of the area late Saturday.

A separate area of low pressure will drift in our direction Sunday into Monday. Additional showers will develop causing a damp and dreary Sunday and Sunday night. This will impact the Ravens Sunday Night Football game, so be prepared to wear your rain gear to tailgating festivities and the game. The rain intensity looks light to steady, but enough to make conditions messy. Temperatures for the game will be in the upper 60s. Most of our area will see rain totals from Friday through Sunday around an inch or more. The rain will be spread out over three days, so flooding isn't a major concern.

More rain and showers are likely Monday and Tuesday. Thankfully this will be the last batch of showers for awhile as a strong cold front crosses the area late Tuesday drying us out Wednesday. The sun will return Wednesday! Expect a breezy fresh feel with highs in the lower 70s. Much deserved after this tough pattern.