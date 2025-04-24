Rain chances return to Maryland later Friday

The weather rollercoaster continues across central Maryland as we move into the weekend and beyond, with a mix of sunshine, showers, and a notable warmup on the horizon.

Late-day showers may develop Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows settling into the lower 60s.

Saturday brings a chance for morning thunderstorms, especially early in the day, before clearing skies take hold by afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

Sunday will be a standout, featuring sunshine and dry, comfortable air. Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s, with nighttime lows again in the upper 40s.

The pleasant pattern continues Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will hold steady in the mid-50s.

By Tuesday, a blast of summerlike heat arrives. Temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies, with overnight lows remaining mild in the upper 60s to around 70.

A cold front pushing into the region Wednesday will bring an increasing chance for thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s before cooler air begins to filter in.

By Thursday, that front is expected to stall across the Mid-Atlantic, leading to lingering rain chances and cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates as the timing and placement of next week's front could shift.