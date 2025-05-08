Marvelous Mother's Day weather expected across Maryland

The weather on Mother's Day weekend is expected to be beautiful in Maryland.

A cold front will bring periods of scattered showers and storms to greater Baltimore and the rest of Maryland through Friday.

Temperatures dip leading into Mother's Day weekend

After the cold front, the weekend will usher in cooler and pleasant conditions.

If you're taking mom out on Saturday, expect breezy conditions with more noticeable winds on the bay.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Baltimore area early Saturday morning.

Parts of Carroll, Cecil, Frederick Washington and northern Baltimore counties could briefly dip into the mid-40s on Saturday morning.

Plentiful sunshine will send temperatures into the low and mid-70s by Saturday afternoon.

Beautiful weather for outdoor Mother's Day plans

The beautiful weather will continue on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11, in Maryland.

Plan for a refreshing morning, as many neighborhoods will begin the day with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine will send temperatures into the low and mid-70s around noon, just in time for a Mother's Day lunch.

Temperatures in Maryland will peak closer to 80 by late Sunday afternoon. Overall, it's going to be a beautiful day for outdoor Mother's Day plans.

Warm Mother's Day temps could raise pollen levels

Keep in mind that dry, mostly sunny and breezy weather may send pollen to high levels through the weekend.

High pollen levels have been wreaking havoc on those with seasonal allergies this spring.

An allergist told WJZ it's becoming more common for adults who have never had allergies to start experiencing symptoms for the first time as trees bloom.

Experts recommend checking pollen levels daily and using antihistamines, nasal sprays and allergy medications to treat symptoms.