Spring allergy season affecting some people for the first time

Doctors say more adults are developing seasonal allergies

Doctors say more adults are developing seasonal allergies

Doctors say more adults are developing seasonal allergies

Seasonal allergies aren't just for lifelong sufferers anymore.

Doctors say it's increasingly common for adults who've never had allergies to suddenly experience symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes, especially in the spring.

"Allergies can develop later in life," said Dr. Jonathan Matz, an allergist and immunologist with Life Bridge Health. "Over successive exposures, the immune system starts to recognize these allergens and produces antibodies that bind to pollen proteins. It just turns it on."

Right now, tree pollen is the biggest trigger. While local trees may not be fully in bloom, pollen from southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic is making its way north, carried by the wind.

Experts say allergies often run in families, and people with asthma may be more vulnerable.

The combination of pollen and asthma can lead to more severe respiratory symptoms.

To manage symptoms, allergists recommend checking pollen forecasts through weather apps or the National Allergy Bureau.

Dr. Matz encourages sufferers to start allergy medications before symptoms begin because it can make a big difference, especially for those experiencing allergies for the first time.

He said the best over-the-counter medicines are the non-sedating antihistamines.

Grasses are expected to peak later this spring, followed by ragweed in the late summer and into the fall.

Symptoms and treatment of allergies

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some of the common allergies include bee stings, dust mites, foods, medications, mold, pets and animals, poison ivy, and pollen.

Allergies can cause symptoms, including a skin rash, hives, itchy skin, sneezing, stuffy or runny nose, cough, wheezing, watery eyes, swelling, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, or vomiting, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic suggests using antihistamines, steroid nasal sprays, leukotriene modifiers, allergy medications or omalizumab injections for treatments.