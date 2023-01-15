Maryland Weather: Chilly overnight ahead of slight warmup for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BALTIMORE — We are shaping up for a mild week with three chances for rain through next Sunday.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 20s for most areas under mostly clear skies.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. It should be a beautiful afternoon.

CHILLY TONIGHT: Temperatures will faill into the 20s for most locations overnight under mostly clear skies. Expect a substantial warm-up for Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day. Skies will be sunny with temperatures rebounding into the low 50s Monday afternoon. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/ZLSvA9rtr4 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 15, 2023

Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of the next storm that will bring chances for showers to the area on Tuesday.

This system will be weak and fast-moving so rain chances will remain light. Wednesday looks dry and mild but another storm will bring rain chances back to the area on Thursday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN TUESDAY: The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday with temps reaching the low 50s by afternoon. It will be the first of 3 chances this week with the the next chance coming Thursday. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/SQsqKicCUv — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 15, 2023

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with many areas reaching the mid-50s by afternoon.

Dry weather will return Friday into most of the weekend with highs around 50 from Friday through Sunday.

Clouds will increase again Sunday with a chance for rain late in the day that will likely continue into Monday of next week.