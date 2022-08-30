Maryland Weather: Flights grounded at BWI as afternoon storms sweep through

BALTIMORE -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that flights were grounded at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall as thunderstorms rolled across Maryland.

Tuesday was mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees prior to the arrival of the storms.

First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara predicted earlier in the day that the heaviest storm action would likely occur around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

These storms are expected to bring some isolated flooding and gusty winds.

Charles County has already been placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.

Morning temps are in the mid 70s and we're headed for the low 90s this afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 88.