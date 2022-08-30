Maryland Weather: Flights grounded at BWI as afternoon storms sweep through
BALTIMORE -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that flights were grounded at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall as thunderstorms rolled across Maryland.
Tuesday was mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees prior to the arrival of the storms.
First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara predicted earlier in the day that the heaviest storm action would likely occur around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
These storms are expected to bring some isolated flooding and gusty winds.
Charles County has already been placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 88.
