Maryland voters to decide on Constitutional amendment for reproductive freedom protections

BALTIMORE -- Voters across Maryland will decide if the right to reproductive freedom should be protected in the state's constitution.

State ballot question one asks if the ability to prevent, continue or end a pregnancy should be protected. Even though abortion is already legal in Maryland, this question would cement the freedoms in the state. If it is approved by the voters, the state general assembly wouldn't be able to restrict access to reproductive freedoms.

"It's just one step further of protection of reproductive rights," Michael Spivey, senior lecturer at the University of Maryland in the department of government and politics, said.

While abortion, access to contraception and IVF are already legal in Maryland, if passed, this measure would protect those rights even further.

"By codifying reproductive rights into the constitution, it means that future legislatures could not change those kinds of laws and eliminate reproductive rights without violating the Maryland constitution," Spivey said.

If lawmakers or citizens wanted to make changes to this constitutional amendment in the future if approved, they would need to propose a charter amendment, be passed by the state's general assembly, and be voted on by the people.

The measure, as written, would protect decisions to prevent, continue and end an individual's pregnancy. Spivey says abortion, contraception, and IVF would likely be protected, but that the question's vague language could lead to legal challenges.

"I think given the language in the proposed amendment it's likely to be broadly interpreted, but we won't know unless there's a challenge," Spivey explained.

Some groups are working to educate voters before they head to the polls. The Maryland Catholic Conference says this measure is too restrictive and wouldn't allow for future changes.

"By enshrining the issue of abortion into our state constitution, we take away the ability to really put in common sense regulations into our state laws in the future," Jenny Kraska, executive director of the Maryland Catholic Conference, said.

Planned Parenthood of Maryland views this as a step to secure reproductive rights for all.

"This ballot initiative is going to be so important to the future of freedom in the State of Maryland, the future of bodily autonomy and the future of our patients, to be able to make their own decisions about their health care," Karen Nelson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, said.

Early voting is already underway in Maryland and is open through Oct. 31. Election Day, Nov. 5, the polls open at 7 a.m. across the state.