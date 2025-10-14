Maryland, Virginia Democrats rally in Washington, D.C. over layoff notices to federal workers

Maryland and Virginia Democrats rallied in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to call out the Trump administration for sending layoff notices last week to thousands of federal workers during a government shutdown.

Some of those notices were sent in error.

Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks led the charge outside the Office of Management and Budget, asking Republicans to come to the table to end this shutdown.

They say these mass firings are illegal, and they're working to reinstate fired employees.

"What we have is an administration that thinks it's above the law," Van Hollen said. "We're here to say we're going to fight for our constitution."

Maryland congressman Johnny Olszewski called it "political purges."

"That's why I have introduced legislation to make it absolutely clear that under no circumstances may federal employees be fired during a shutdown," Olszewski said. "I'm pleased that we have nearly 70 co-sponsors of that legislation."

Former federal worker speaks out

A former federal worker spoke at Tuesday's news conference, saying she and other employees just want to work and protect Americans.

"As federal workers, we didn't ask for much. We didn't want recognition or higher-paying salaries that we could get in the private sector," said Jessica Weinberg, a former employee with the Food and Drug Administration. "We just wanted to help keep the nation safe. We were focused on the mission, and we wanted to do our jobs. Now, we are unable to go back to work, and our country is less safe because of it."

Essential services to remain open

Vice President J.D. Vance says these layoff notices are part of the chaos of the government shutdown. He added that the government will ensure essential services remain open.

No deal on Day 14 of government shutdown

Federal lawmakers remain at an impasse with the government shutdown reaching 14 days on Tuesday.

According to CBS News, the vote on Day 14 of the funding lapse was the latest indication of how far both sides are dug in to their positions, with Republicans refusing to negotiate with Democrats over health care tax credits that they are seeking to extend.

The Senate on Tuesday failed to reach the 60 votes needed to advance the House-passed bill to end the government shutdown and extend funding into next month, with no new Democrats offering their support.