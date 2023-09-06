Watch CBS News
Maryland Transportation Authority to host job fair Sept. 13

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosing a job fair and open house next week.  

The MDTA said prospective employees will have the opportunity to apply to jobs on-site, and participate in Q&A sessions with current employees. 

Employment opportunities are available in the following areas:

  • Civil Rights and Fair Practices
  • Emergency Dispatchers
  • Engineering / Planning
  • Environment, Safety and Risk Management
  • Tolling Operations
  • Finance
  • Information Technology 
  • Facility Operations
  • Police (Cadets and sword positions)
  • Procurement 

The fair will take place Wednesday, September 13 from 2-6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.  

First published on September 6, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

