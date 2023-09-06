Maryland Transportation Authority to host job fair Sept. 13

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosing a job fair and open house next week.

The MDTA said prospective employees will have the opportunity to apply to jobs on-site, and participate in Q&A sessions with current employees.

Employment opportunities are available in the following areas:

Civil Rights and Fair Practices

Emergency Dispatchers

Engineering / Planning

Environment, Safety and Risk Management

Tolling Operations

Finance

Information Technology

Facility Operations

Police (Cadets and sword positions)

Procurement

The fair will take place Wednesday, September 13 from 2-6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.