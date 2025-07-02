Here's how parents can prevent drownings, according to a Maryland swim instructor

A Maryland swim instructor is reminding adults to keep an eye on kids at the pool, lake or beach to prevent drownings as the summer swim season gets underway.

Brooke Bartko, Executive Director of Swim Operations at the Y in Central Maryland, said having a designated "water watcher" allows for a quick reaction during an emergency.

"Drowning can happen in as little as a second, so we really want to make sure that we're focusing on those people in the pool," Bartko said.

Being present during water activities

Whether that "water watcher" is a lifeguard at the beach or a designated adult at a backyard pool, the person must be free of distractions. Bartko emphasized that they should not be on their phones or looking elsewhere.

Most child drownings, about 88%, happen with at least one adult present, according to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

This year, The Y launched a campaign called Phones Down Eyes Up, which encourages "water watcher" adults to pay attention and not be distracted by phones, conversations or alcohol.

The campaign urges adults to keep their eyes on kids when they are near water.

Tips for amateur swimmers

Bartko said there are two things to keep in mind if you're not a great swimmer.

First, always swim with a buddy. Make sure you have a friend with you in the pool who can be accountable for you as well.

Second, wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket that fits properly.

"A lot of times, we see kids in pools where the lifejacket's all the way up top – high off their shoulders – and their airways [are] closer to the bottom," Bartko explained.

The straps should be snug enough that if you try to lift up the lifejacket near the shoulders, it wouldn't slip off.

Encouraging swimming lessons

Bartoko recommends starting with basic swimming lessons. You're never too young or too old to take lessons, she said.

The Y offers swim lessons for kids starting at six months old and for active older adults.

"We really focus on swimming skills, but also safety within the water, so if anything were to accidentally happen or [you] fall in, we give you the skills and tips and tricks to be able to help yourself in that situation," Bartko said.