Deadline nears for Maryland student loan borrowers applying for up to $5,000 in relief

Maryland student loan borrowers have one week left to apply for a tax credit.

The deadline to apply for up to $5,000 in relief for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit for the 2025 tax season is Monday, Sept. 15.

To be eligible, you need to be a Maryland taxpayer who has incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt. Borrowers must also have at least $5,000 in outstanding debt.

Applications are being accepted through the Maryland Higher Education Commission at this website.

What to know about the tax credit program

Most taxpayers who apply will get an average of $1,800, according to Kristin Clarkson, the MHEC Director of Communications.

Clarkson said that about 85% of people who applied last year received some money.

Maryland residents completing a program at a 4-year public institution come out with about $22,000 of debt, and at HBCU institutions, it's about $28,000, according to Clarkson.

"Any little bit helps whenever you're paying down those student loans, especially with a lot of people coming back into repayment based on things that are happening on the Federal level," Clarkson said. "So, we are just here to make sure that people know about this credit and do what they can to try to benefit from it."

You can apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit here. The application takes about 15-30 minutes to complete.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission will notify applicants who will receive funds by December 2025. If you do receive funds, you will have three years to show you've applied the money to your balance with your lender or be required to pay back the funds.