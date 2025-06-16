Maryland State Police urge public to prioritize online safety amid recent child exploitation cases

Maryland State Police are urging the public to prioritize online safety amid recent child exploitation cases.

The agency said that the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was one of 61 task forces nationwide to participate in an initiative combating online child exploitation.

The task force launched investigations resulting in 41 arrests and 17 child victims rescued from ongoing abuse, according to MSP.

In a statement, the agency encouraged parents to keep an eye on their children's digital activities.

"Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's use of all digital devices, and senior citizens are urged to use the internet with caution, especially when asked to furnish personal information. Digital devices include laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and 'smart' phones," MSP said.

Keeping children safe online

MSP recommends that guardians remain informed about who their children are communicating with online.

They also suggest open and ongoing conversations about the types of content they encounter, and reminding children to avoid communication with strangers.

It's also recommended that parents maintain control of apps downloaded on their children's devices and remain aware of what information children are sharing.

Recent child exploitation cases in Maryland

Dazhon Darien, 32, former athletic director at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, was indicted on federal child pornography and exploitation charges in February.

Prosecutors said he allegedly coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce and transmit abuse material.

Court documents allege Darien used CashApp to pay a minor to send videos of himself between December 2023 and March 2024.

In another investigation through Operation Restore Justice, two Maryland men were arrested on sex abuse charges.

Operation Restore Justice was a nationwide initiative put on by the U.S. Attorney General's Office and 55 different FBI field offices.

According to the FBI Baltimore, there were 72 cases opened in the 2024 fiscal year, which led to 11 arrests and 58 children being located and identified.