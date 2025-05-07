Nationwide child sex trafficking crackdown leads to arrests, rescues in Maryland

Two Maryland men are facing charges in separate cases of child sexual abuse. They were captured through the nationwide effort Operation Restore Justice, an initiative put on by the U.S. Attorney General's Office and 55 different FBI field offices.

In just five days, the operation has resulted in the rescue of 115 children and the arrests of 205 child sexual abuse offenders in the nationwide crackdown, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"This historic unprecedented nationwide operation led to the arrest of 205 child sex predators, unbelievable, in just five days," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

At least two children in Maryland are out of harm's way because of the operation and work of agents in the FBI Baltimore office.

"The internet is far-reaching," said Leslie Adamczyk, a special agent with the FBI in Baltimore. "It doesn't really matter if you're in Baltimore or if you're in NYC or if you're in a more rural area."

Two Maryland child sex abuse arrests

Joel Biermann, 46, from University Park, Maryland, and 29-year-old Donald Edwards, a former Baltimore resident, were arrested on several charges, which are punishable by up to 70 years in prison.

That's just during the operation.

However, according to the FBI Baltimore, there were 72 cases opened in the 2024 fiscal year, in which 11 arrests were made, and 58 children were located and identified.

"I think it's a big problem everywhere," Adamczyk said. "I don't think it's a bigger problem in one place than another place."

FBI warning

Special Agent Adamszyk warns to be cautious of children talking to someone on the internet whom they have never met in real life.

She also says it's important to keep your profiles private, only talk to people you've met in real life, and keep your eyes open for anything suspicious.

"Tell your kids that if you do find something or if they have done something, they're not going to be in trouble," Adamszyk said. "They should feel that they can come to you, because if they can come to you and you can have an honest communication and conversation about it, that's going to be way better than if they get exploited by someone online."

Attorney General Bondi called these types of crimes particularly heinous and promised that anyone convicted would face the maximum penalty.

"There are countless other children who were also rescued as a result of the arrests, not to mention future children who would have been potential victims who will not be because these individuals were arrested," Adamczyk said.