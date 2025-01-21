Former Baltimore private school teacher sentenced to 35 years in sex abuse case

BALTIMORE -- A former teacher at an all-boys private school in Baltimore was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday in a high-profile sexual abuse case, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Christopher Bendann previously taught at the Gilman School in Roland Park.

In February 2023, he was charged with the sexual abuse of a student after allegedly maintaining an inappropriate relationship with current and former students. One of the students was 15 years old at the time, according to court records.

He was further charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography in a federal indictment.

On the first day of his trial, Bendann initially refused to leave his cell to appear in court and later expressed dissatisfaction with his lawyers, saying, "I'm disappointed with my legal team for not allowing me to speak to the media, which I have requested several times."

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Bendann used his position as a teacher to form close relationships with students.

Toward the end of the trial, prosecutors shared sensitive videos of the victim, claiming Bendann forced the victim to take the videos, and then blackmailed the victim by sending threatening texts. The texts were read in court.

In one of the text messages, Bendann allegedly told the victim he would "unleash hell" if he did not immediately respond to demands for nude pictures and videos.

The defense team argued that the relationship between Bendann and the victim was consensual and the videos were taken after the victim had turned 18. However, they conceded that Bendann cyberstalked the victim, saying he "lost his mind when [the victim] was leaving high school and moving on."

Bendann chose not to testify on his behalf.

In August 2024, Bendann was found guilty of child pornography, child exploitation and cyberstalking.

Gilman School gets attention

The Gilman School made a reappearance in the news in December 2024 after it was revealed Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, graduated from the school in 2016.

Mangione was the valedictorian of his class and a former classmate James Sandberg said "he was a nice kid."

He was arrested in Pennsylvania and was charged with shooting and killing Thomson outside of a hotel in Manhattan.

The Gilman School said in a statement. "This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected."

Mangione is also related to a prominent Maryland family that owns country clubs, healthcare facilities and real estate companies.