Jury deliberation to begin in trial for former Maryland teacher accused of sexual abuse

Jury deliberations to begin in trial of former Maryland teacher accused of abusing students

The trial for a former Maryland teacher who was accused of sexually abusing students is now in the hands of the jury.

Matthew Schlegel, a former third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School in Anne Arundel County, is accused of sexually abusing multiple students between August 2022 and March 2024.

His trial began on May 19 and is entering its fifth week as the jury prepares to decide the verdict on 33 counts of sexual abuse of a minor and assault.

Legal expert notes number of charges

James Tuomey is a criminal defense lawyer in Anne Arundel County. He is not affiliated with the trial.

He observed the court proceeding last week and said the gallery was full, calling it very serious and somber.

Tuomey said this type of case is unusual because of the number of charges and evidence presented over the last four weeks.

"I don't recall seeing a criminal case with this number of charges in Anne Arundel County…in the last 10 years," Tuomey said.

Matthew Schlegel testifies during abuse trial

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from former students and their parents, along with Schlegel, who took the stand, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

He denied every allegation against him.

The defense also called other witnesses, including Schlegel's wife.

"Here the defense…called the defendant to testify, called their own witnesses to testify, called an expert witness to testify, which is certainly the expectation rather than the rule in Anne Arundel County when it comes to serious felony trials," Tuomey said.

Students testify in former teacher's abuse trial

The 45-year-old former math teacher is accused of abusing eight students during class.

During the trial, several alleged victims recalled the abuse.

WJZ was in court when a 10-year-old girl took the stand. She claimed her former teacher inappropriately touched her multiple times, including at her desk, when she would go to his desk to ask for help and when he would hug her.

The girl said she didn't report the abuse earlier because she was scared. She and another alleged victim discussed it together, writing a note on an iPad.

Another 9-year-old student told the jury that many people would go behind the desk to ask questions and receive help. Other classmates couldn't see what was happening from the waist down.

Some of the parents of these victims also testified. One mother said when she found out about the alleged abuse, her stomach sank, and she reported it to the school immediately.

"In this case, it wasn't just one witness, and it wasn't a day or a week, but it was several witnesses and several weeks, so it certainly is an unusual case and a draining case," Tuomey said.

What's next in Schlegel's abuse trial?

Schlegel's trial began in mid-May and is now running into mid-June.

Tuomey said this trial is long for the state system because of the amount of evidence and testimony required for each of the 33 charges.

He also said he observed several legal challenges when he was in the gallery, adding that every third question required a discussion at the bench.

"For the jurors to go over that breadth of evidence and weeks of testimony will take time," Tuomey said. "It's a serious undertaking that the jurors are involved in now, and will continue Monday and possibly for additional days in the coming week."

Schlegel was removed from the classroom in March 2024 and arrested a few months later. He is currently being held without bond pending the jury's verdict.

His trial is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 16, at 9 a.m., when the jury will continue deliberating.