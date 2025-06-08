Maryland man killed in five-vehicle crash, which included a state trooper, on I-95

A man was killed in a five-vehicle crash, which included a Maryland state trooper, on I-95 in Howard County early Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.

Around 2 a.m., troopers said Saidou Zanguina, from Columbia, Maryland, crashed his Jeep into an unmarked state patrol car on the shoulder of the interstate north of Maryland 100, and ricocheted into the path of three other vehicles. Zanguina was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trooper was taken to the Shock Trauma Center, but he has since been released. The passenger of the Jeep and the driver of another car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lanes on I-95 were closed for about four hours, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Two killed in weekend crash in Carroll County

The Maryland State Police are also investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a pickup truck driver and the driver of a dump truck on Friday, June 6, in Carroll County.

Shortly before 8 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 30 (Hampstead Bypass) where a Ford pickup truck crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into a dump truck, which caused it to strike a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as a 25-year-old Nicholas Standiford, from Pennsylvania, and the dump truck driver died.

The road was closed for about five hours, according to state police.

2 killed in a crash near I-95 last week

Last week, two people died after they were followed by a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) officer off of I-95 in Baltimore.

Around 2:18 a.m. on June 4, the officer followed a car as it exited from I-95 onto Key Highway. The driver of an Infinity failed to stop for a traffic stop and led the officer on a pursuit, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The passenger and driver died after losing control and crashing into a support pillar beneath I-95, according to the AG's office.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the pursuit and crash.