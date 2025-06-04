2 die in crash under I-95 overpass in Baltimore following pursuit with MDTA officer

Two people died in a crash after a pursuit with a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) officer in Baltimore early Wednesday, June 4, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Around 2:18 a.m., the officer followed a car as it exited from I-95 onto Key Highway. The driver of an Infinity failed to stop for a traffic stop and led the officer on a high-speed pursuit, according to the AG's office.

The passenger and driver died after losing control and crashing into a support pillar beneath I-95.

No officers were injured.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the pursuit and crash.

The AG's office said the officer's vehicle has a dashboard camera.

Anyone with information should call the IID at 410-576-7070 or email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

Teens steal car, cause deadly crash, Howard County police say

In May, a teenager was arrested after police said he drove a stolen car and caused a deadly four-vehicle crash in Howard County.

Police said the stolen Hyundai was on Guilford Avenue in Jessup when it collided head-on with another car, killing the driver, 69-year-old Bonnie Fuller Griffith.

A 16-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, is facing auto manslaughter charges and vehicle theft, and three other juveniles who fled the scene remain on the loose.

Pursuit ends in arrests and a crash in Frederick County

Four men from Washington, D.C., were arrested after a police pursuit in a stolen car ended in multiple crashes in Frederick County.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop several people who were suspected of tampering with vehicles in the area of Jordan Boulevard in New Market, and the suspects took off in two separate vehicles.

As the deputy pursued the vehicles, one of them, which had been stolen from Carroll County, crashed into a tree, which also involved the patrol car. The deputy suffered minor injuries, law enforcement said.

Deputies said the second vehicle lost control and struck a parked, marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Deangelo Bubose, 18; Zaire Graves, 18; Dayneil Bullock, 21; and Darin Comer, 18, were charged with motor vehicle theft, malicious destruction of property, resisting arrest, and other traffic violations.