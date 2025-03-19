Video shows chaos before deadly shooting in Baltimore

Cellphone video captured the chaos before a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore.

Police said 31-year-old Shy'Keema Turner was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of East Preston Street.

The video shows a woman with a gun chasing after another woman who is believed to be Turner in the distance.

"The lady grabbed her purse, chased her down the street shot her," a witness said. "Everybody left that lady to die on the corner."

You can hear bystanders in the video cheering the woman on, and then gunshots are fired. Police said Turner was taken to the hospital where she died.

"It was just a lot of chaos," the witness said. "It's all over nothing, over a boy. It didn't have to turn out this way."

A witness told WJZ that people started banging and kicking a neighbor's door calling for a fight before the arguments escalated to the streets.

"It didn't have to get this far, it really didn't," a witness said.

Police said they are aware of the video and are talking to those involved.

Addressing Baltimore crime

In January, Maryland and Baltimore leaders announced an aggressive approach to solving and combating crimes in the city.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said reducing crime is a continued point of emphasis.

City and state officials focused on juvenile crime and creating new strategies for intervention and rehabilitation of some of the most vulnerable in Baltimore.

Gov. Wes Moore said millions of dollars in funding is being put aside in the new budget for juvenile services, rehabilitation and intervention.

Baltimore City had a 23% reduction in homicides in 2024, following a nearly 20% drop in homicides in 2023. The police department said non-fatal shootings were down 44% and the city saw a 74% reduction in youth gun violence victims in 2024.

On March 3, Scott reported that homicides were down 29% compared to that time in 2024, and non-fatal shootings were down 41%.

As of Wednesday morning, Baltimore has 13 fewer murders this year than it had at this point in 2024. There are also more than 30 fewer non-deadly shootings this year.

"We paired community violence intervention alongside proactive and constitutional policing, pursuing public safety the right way," Scott said.

During a January press conference, the police department said most major crime categories were down going into 2025, including carjackings, assaults, and robberies.

"Creating a safer Baltimore remains our top priority," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, crediting the department's "intentional and relentless efforts to reduce crime."

Woman carjacked on video

A video obtained by WJZ shows a group of teens carjacking an elderly woman on March 11 in Baltimore.

The video shows the victim was parked when the suspects approached her, eventually forcing her out of her car.

With the help of the department's aviation unit, officers found the stolen vehicle on Wednesday, March 13, on I-95 near the Caton Avenue exit. They arrested three 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy.