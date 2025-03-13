4 teens arrested for allegedly carjacking 76-year-old woman in Baltimore

Four teens were arrested Wednesday after they carjacked a 76-year-old woman in Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore police responded to the 3200 block of Washington Boulevard on Tuesday, March 11, around 4:47 a.m. for reports of an unarmed carjacking.

Once on the scene, officers discovered that a 76-year-old woman had been approached by four males who forced her from her car and fled in her vehicle.

With the help of the department's aviation unit, officers found the stolen vehicle on Wednesday, March 13, on I-95 near the Canton Avenue exit. They arrested three 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy.

Two of the 15-year-olds and the 16-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where they were charged with robbery and auto theft.

The other 15-year-old was taken to central booking, where he was charged with carjacking as an adult, according to police.

Violent crime down in Baltimore

According to data from Baltimore Police, there have been 144 cases of auto theft in the city so far this year.

In 2024, the city saw a major drop in violent crimes, including homicides and non-fatal shootings.

On March 3, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reported that homicides were down 29% compared to that time in 2024, and non-fatal shootings were down 41%.

Addressing juvenile crime

As violent crime continues to trend downward, leaders have been focused on addressing juvenile crime in the city.

During a meeting at the end of 2024, Maryland leaders said they would focus on creating new strategies to address juvenile crime, especially as the legislative session got underway.

However, some efforts to address juvenile crime have faced backlash.

In January, ahead of the 2025 legislative session, Maryland's Office of the Public Defender called for lawmakers to end the automatic charging of minors as adults, saying the process disproportionately impacts Black and brown children.

In 2023, Maryland passed a Juvenile Reform Act that allowed officials to charge children between the ages of 10 and 12 with certain offenses like gun possession and auto theft.

Baltimore Police have partnered with residents to address juvenile crime through an initiative called Safe Growth, which aims to improve crime hotspots by adding lighting and cameras and preventing illegal dumping.