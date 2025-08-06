Severna Park residents say letters were sent about evidence in acquitted teacher case

Parents and residents say they were sent letters by the attorneys of the Severna Park teacher who was acquitted of sex abuse.

The letters say to preserve evidence in the case, according to the parents.

Business owners and residents held a press conference over letters sent by the teacher's attorneys.

A mother and business owner said they felt like it was a scare tactic to take down their pink signs, which are scattered around the community in support of the girls who accused the teacher.

"We interpret that letter as a tactic to bully, intimidate, and silence us because we are standing up for school children who shouldn't have to speak for themselves," said Severna Park parent Ashley Todd. "We are here to send a message that these tactics will not work. We are not kids who can be bullied by their teachers. We are actually business owners who will continue to display our signs."

The teacher's attorney responded, saying, "Preservation letters are a routine and widely accepted component of litigation. They simply ask that potentially relevant evidence be preserved so that the facts can be fully and fairly examined by all parties."

The attorney continued, "It is both ironic and troubling that certain individuals who claim that justice was not served would now object to preserving the very evidence that could help reveal the truth."

Parents protest teacher's return to school

The teacher was acquitted of charges in June after more than a week of testimony, prompting outrage and protest from parents and community members.

The Anne Arundel Public School district said it would work to finalize a review of his job status, as they are obligated to do under state law.

Parents launched a petition through Attorney Thiru Vignarajah, urging the school district to keep the teacher out of the classroom.

"It would be completely offensive, it would be completely reckless, for this teacher to be allowed back in the classroom," a parent told WJZ.

A group of parents made roughly 2,000 pink signs in support of the young students who testified against the teacher.