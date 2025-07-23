Families urge Maryland school not to bring back teacher acquitted of sex abuse

Several families launched a petition to urge a Maryland school district not to bring back Matthew Schlegal, a teacher who was acquitted of sex abuse in June.

Schlegal was found not guilty on 18 counts of sex offenses, and three other charges were dismissed after a five-week trial.

He was accused of sexually abusing eight of his students between 2022 and 2024 when he was a third-grade teacher at an Anne Arundel County elementary school.

Petition to prevent Schlegal's return

The parents of some of the alleged victims and child sex abuse advocates have continued to express their outrage after the trial, claiming Schlegal was wrongly acquitted.

The petition, launched by the families through attorney Thiru Vignarajah, urges the school district to keep Schlegal out of the classroom.

"Teaching is not a right—it is a responsibility and a privilege. We believe student safety must come first," the petition reads.

Returning to work after acquittal

After Schlegal was acquitted in June, the school district said it would work to finalize a review of his job status, as they are obligated to do under state law.

According to Vignarajah, the school district said this week that it's still evaluating the employment decision.

"The group is initiating a petition drive to ensure the public's voice is heard loud and clear: Individuals who betray our trust and exploit our children should never again teach in Anne Arundel County," Vignarajah said in a statement.

Schlegel was released from custody shortly after the verdict, but is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims or their families, and cannot be unsupervised around minors.

His attorneys said he suffered and would be in shock for some time.