Baltimore area schools announce delays for December 5 amid winter weather

Some school districts in the Baltimore area will be delayed on Friday, Dec. 5, as winter weather could cause messy road conditions in Maryland.

Find a full list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.

Friday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day. The light snow will primarily be around in the morning before tapering off by early afternoon. The precipitation paired with cold temperatures could cause slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads and sidewalks.

Less than an inch of snow is expected in Baltimore, while Anne Arundel County could see about an inch.