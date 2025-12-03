More Maryland cold, snow possible Friday afternoon and evening

Expect seasonably cold and sunny weather Wednesday across Maryland. A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Thursday afternoon with numbing wind gusts and falling temperatures. The coldest air of the season across Maryland is likely Thursday night with lows in the teens.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be upgrading Friday to a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for snow showers and/or a period of steady snow midday Friday through early Friday evening. Due to the cold temperatures, any untreated surfaces could be slippery.

Cold and quiet in Maryland through Thursday

High pressure is in control of the weather across Maryland and the eastern seaboard. This will keep skies sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day Wednesday. Early morning temperatures started in the 20s across many neighborhoods, but should climb into the lower 40s this afternoon with abundant sunshine.

Winds won't be a factor Wednesday as they will stay gentle out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Clear and cold weather tonight will allow overnight lows to fall into upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will start off quiet and cold with early morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Areas of frost will be possible before and during sunrise. As Thursday plays out, we'll see an increase in clouds and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s before gusty and cold winds out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph bring colder air into the area for Thursday evening.

Thursday night will likely be the coldest night of the season with clear skies and overnight lows dipping down into the teen and lower 20s.

Alert Day Friday for light snow, slippery spots in Baltimore metro

Our attention turns to the next potential for winter weather Friday. An area of low pressure to our south and west will approach central and eastern Maryland Friday.

On the northern side of this storm system, a large pocket of snow showers and steady light snow will push into parts of our area from the south and west. While the snow start time is not in stone yet, it appears that snow showers or light snow could begin as early as midday Friday and continue Friday afternoon before tapering off sometime Friday evening.

Friday's high temperatures will barely reach the freezing mark, which means the ground will be very cold ahead of the storm. This means that any snow that does fall will stick, especially on untreated surfaces. Treated surfaces should remain wet, but be extra careful with sidewalks, bridges, and overpasses.

Right now areas along and east of I-95, including Baltimore City, should see anywhere between a coating and 2 inches of snow. Areas to the north & west will be further away from the steadier snow, but even here a dusting to coating of snow is possible.

Untreated surfaces will be slippery through Saturday morning until temperatures rise above freezing.

Staying Chilly across Maryland this weekend

Our upcoming weekend looks dry and chilly with seasonably cold temperatures, but good weather to be outside. Saturday will feature clouds and limited sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.

The Ravens game on Sunday looks fantastic with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle 40s.

Another shot of arctic cold early next week in Maryland

Another round of unseasonably cold air will sweep into Maryland early next week. While Monday looks dry and cold with highs in the middle 30s, Tuesday may turn out to be more interesting.

A fast-moving clipper system will be dropping down from the north & west. Depending on the exact track of this system, there is the potential for another round of snow showers or light snow.