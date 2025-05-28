WJZ wins Regional Murrow Award for Key Bridge collapse coverage

WJZ won a 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our breaking news coverage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in 2024.

The collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, shook the Maryland community and left lasting impacts on residents and business owners and families who lost loved ones.

Covering the Key Bridge collapse

The Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River after the container ship Dali crashed into it.

The collapse killed six construction workers: Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, Miguel Luna, Jose Lopez, and Carlos Hernandez.

The incident catapulted Maryland leaders and first responders into action, along with WJZ's news team.

WJZ kept viewers informed as they woke up to find a major commuter thoroughfare destroyed, as the search for victims turned into bodies recovered, and as the Port of Baltimore was reopened four weeks later.

The news team spoke with witnesses, gathered video and detailed the extensive federal investigations, some of which are still playing out.

As a Regional Murrow Award winner, WJZ will advance to the national round of the competition. National winners will be announced in August.