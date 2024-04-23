Four commercial channels at Port of Baltimore to be open by end of the week, Governor Moore says

BALTIMORE -- Governor Moore gave an update on recovery efforts Tuesday afternoon, four weeks after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

"Something that was a crown jewel for our city, our state, and for our nation, collapsed into the Patapsco River," Moore said. "But we also know that four weeks ago today, the lives of six families were changed forever. They're facing a grief that does not go away in days. It doesn't go away in weeks, it does not go away in years."

Moore added that while the weeks following the collapse have been challenging, they've also been inspiring due to the action from leaders and first responders working to make progress.

According to the governor, crews have lifted more than 2900 tons of debris with the aid of salvage efforts overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

So far, three temporary channels have been opened at the Port of Baltimore, with a fourth expected to be open by the end of the week. The governor said 145 commercial vessels have moved through temporary channels.

On Monday, crews removed a 560-ton section of structural steel, clearing wreckage from a 35-foot-deep limited access channel (LAC). The LAC runs along the northern portion of the wider and federal channel, and has been blocked since the collapse.

Restoring commerce at the port is also a priority for state leaders. Last week, the state launched the Port of Baltimore retention program, which will provide businesses with at least 500 workers with up to $200,000 in grant funding to avert layoffs.

Moore said the state approved 129 applications to the program, totaling to about $9 million in state funding.

"That funding is going to protect the jobs of almost 1500 Marylanders, and 40% of those awardees are women and minority business enterprises," Moore said.

The Port of Baltimore worker support program provides temporary benefits to all port workers who lost income or work time due to the collapse. That includes employees and independent contractors.

Two more economic support programs were launched Monday, according to the governor.

The Department of Housing and Community Development is offering low interest loans and grants to businesses impacted by the collapse.

"We've received 23 applications from businesses totaling $3.4 million," Moore said.

The state also launched the Port of Baltimore Emergency Business Assistance Program, which awards companies up to $100,000 to companies whose shipments were disrupted as a result of the collapse.

Those grants are awarded on a first come, first-served basis.