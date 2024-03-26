How to travel around the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. A look at the traffic impact and alternate routes.

TRAFFIC: How to travel around Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

TRAFFIC: How to travel around Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

TRAFFIC: How to travel around Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A major traffic impact is anticipated after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday into the Patapsco River, cutting off a major artery into and out of the port city.

A bridge column was hit by a large container ship around 1:30 a.m., sending an unknown number of vehicles and people into the Patapsco River, authorities said.

Detours in place after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Maryland transit authorities quickly put detours in place for those traveling through Dundalk or the Curtis Bay/Hawkins Point side of the bridge.

Alternate routes to cross the harbor are through I-95 and I-895 with the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-95) and Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-895).

"I am expecting that folks will have delays of over an hour this morning because the impacts are not only going to be felt here in the local neighborhoods, but for all of those people who normally don't even travel that southeast corridor of 695," First Alert Traffic reporter Angela Foster said. "If you travel into the tunnels normally you're used to the typical congestion but today, not only will you see excessive delays, you'll likely see authorities there."

Tractor Trailer inspections

Tractor trailers that have clearance to use the tunnels will need to be checked for hazardous materials, which are not permitted in tunnels, and that could further hold up traffic.

The MDTA says vehicles carrying bottled propane gas over 10 pounds per container (maximum of 10 containers), bulk gasoline, explosives, significant amounts of radioactive materials, and other hazardous materials are prohibited from using the Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95) or the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895).

Any vehicles transporting hazardous materials should use the western section of I-695 around the tunnels, officials said.

I-695 Key Bridge Collapse after ship strike. Harbor Crossings alt routes will be I-95 or I-895 tunnels. Vehicles transporting hazardous materials (includes propane +10lbs) are prohibited in tunnels and should use the western section of I-695 around tunnels. #baltraffic #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

About 31,000 travel the bridge every day, officials said, adding up to over 11 million a year.

State of Emergency Declared

Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency, which allows Maryland to coordinate and request emergency resources and federal support.

Moore said his office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy," the governor said in a statement.

The Patapsco River, which the bridge crossed, is a key waterway that serves the Port of Baltimore as a hub for East Coast shipping.