Baltimore County Police leaders to address officer safety after shooting at precinct

Leaders at a Baltimore County Police precinct in Catonsville are expected to address officer safety Friday afternoon, almost a week after an officer was injured in a shooting.

On Thursday, March 13, an alleged gunman walked into the lobby of the Wilkins Precinct near UMBC's campus, according to police.

The man left the building and then walked around before encountering an officer at a gas pump in the parking lot.

He then pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the officer. A shootout with other officers ensued, according to police.

An officer who was standing outside of his vehicle was hit by gunfire. The alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

"It was very clear that this was premeditated," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said during a news conference after the shooting.

The officer who was injured in the shooting was released from the hospital on Sunday, March 16.

Alleged gunman identified as teacher

The alleged shooter was later identified as Baltimore City elementary school teacher Andrew Britt.

The school district confirmed that Britt taught at Liberty Elementary School since December 2022, but is currently on leave.

In a statement, district leaders said Britt's background check did not reveal anything that warranted his disqualification.

"After reviewing Mr. Britt's background check, we determined that it did not warrant disqualification from employment. We believe in assessing individuals based on their qualifications, experience, and ability to contribute positively to our team," district leaders said.

During an investigation, police learned that Britt is not allowed to own a gun in Maryland due to a criminal conviction in 2021.

Britt was charged with attempted first-degree murder. His initial bail review hearing was postponed as he remains hospitalized, court officials said.

Leaders to address officer safety

The shooting sparked concerns about safety and the responsiveness of elected officials, according to the Wilkins Police & Community Relations Organization (WPCRO).

The group is expected to hold a news conference Friday at the precinct to address the concerns and safety of their officers.

They will also discuss the status of the proposed new precinct which they said Baltimore County committed to building 10 years ago.