Baltimore County officer discharged from hospital

Two officers on administrative leave identified and more top stories

The Baltimore County officer who was shot by an alleged gunman in the precinct parking lot near UMBC has been discharged from the hospital.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Baltimore County officer was released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, with family, medical staff, fellow Baltimore County Police officers, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough, and Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier in attendance.

"We're grateful to the men and women of law enforcement across this state and this region and in Baltimore County for what they do every day to serve the citizens of this region," Said Chief McCullough. "We're also grateful to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma and Dr. Scalia for taking great care of our officer."

The officer was taken home with his family where he will continue to recover.

"This is a blessed day and I am so happy that the officer did so well and he went home with his family," Said County Executive Klausmeier. "I think all our prayers were answered."

A shootout in a precinct parking lot

Chief McCullough said during a press conference on Thursday the alleged gunman walked into the police precinct building on Walker Avenue, near the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) campus, then left and walked around, where he encountered one officer at a gas pump.

McCullough said the suspect fired shots at the officer before engaging in a shootout with other officers, hitting one who was standing outside his vehicle.

Police said the officer, who has been with the department for seven years, was at the end of his shift when he was shot.

The alleged gunman went to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot, officials said.

Officers placed on leave

The officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, and charges against the suspect are pending, officials said.

The officers who were placed on leave are Officer Wright who has two years of service and Officer Smith, who has 25 years of service, according to police. Both officers work in the Operations Bureau.