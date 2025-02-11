Maryland State Police responds to more than 150 crashes in winter storm

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police was busy on Tuesday as winter weather made it difficult for drivers.

Troopers responded to more than 150 crashes and 98 inoperable or unattended vehicles between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Overall, during that timeframe, officers responded to 424 calls for service across the state.

"Motorists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel as Winter Storm Harlow creates dangerous driving conditions statewide," Maryland State Police warned on social media.

In Dundalk, a crash that appears to involve a BGE truck pushed a car against a house Tuesday evening. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Maryland weather conditions

The snowstorm, which is expected to continue into Wednesday morning, was expected to accumulate up to seven inches in some parts of the state.

The snowfall should taper off before 7 a.m., however, many school districts have decided to close, delay, or transition to virtual learning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Cecil counties through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is issued for the rest of Maryland during the same timeframe.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team says snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the advisory area. In the warning zone, widespread 4 to 6 inch totals are expected with more than 6 inches possible in some areas across Southern Maryland.

Slippery conditions are possible early Wednesday, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses, after pockets of light freezing drizzle and sleet move through the state.