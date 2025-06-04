The once only Black-owned Maryland movie theater is revived, reopened with new owners

What was once the only Black-owned movie theater in Maryland has reopened with new owners.

The old Pikes Theatre is back open for its next act as Pikes Studio Cinemas.

Pikes' history

The original Pikes movie theater opened in 1938 and closed in 1984. It has had several owners and reopened in 2017 as Next Act Cinemas.

But in 2024 the owners announced they were closing their doors.

Less than six months later, the theater reopened with new owners and operator, Michael Eugene Johnson.

Johnson is no stranger to the movie business in Baltimore County. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, he recognized that movie theaters were more than just venues; they were vital community hubs.

"I had theaters for over 30 years, multiple theaters, and when I saw the opportunity, it was a nice location," said Pikes Studio's new operator, Michael Eugene Johnson.

Johnson's influence extends beyond the silver screen. He's also an award-winning radio broadcaster and host.

New beginnings in cinema

Pikes Studios reopened in May 2025 and has since shown classic films on Wednesdays through Sundays.

"Been able to hit a nerve and be able to get people in here to see some of the classics for the first time on the big screen because many folks have not seen these classics on the big screen," Johnson said. "You might have seen it on TV — but to see it on the big screen is a big deal."

Warren Hall was one of the first moviegoers to visit Pikes when it reopened.

"I'm kind of a Quentin Tarantino fanatic from Pulp Fiction on all the things he has done," said Warren Hall, a longtime Pikes movie-goer. "The Sci Fi thing, you know, I always watch Lost in Space and like crazy stuff, you know. But other than that, you know, it's just a good experience."

Under a new name — Pikes Studio — it will feature movies, including classic films and independent features.

"We'll be doing Westerns, we'll be doing, of course, African American themes. We also will be doing some things that represent this particular area, movies like Diner, movies like Liberty Heights, movies like Avalon," Johnson said. "We think it is going to work, but we're going to be very selective in the ones that we choose."

Pikeville's revitalization

Pikes Studio is also a part of a bigger revitalization effort in Pikesville.

The movie theatre is working with the Pikesville Improvement Corporation to revitalize and enhance the viability of Downtown Pikesville by addressing long-standing challenges and combating community deterioration.

In April, WJZ spoke with the Pikesville Improvement Corporation. The team is working to build on the $15 million investment in the Pikesville Armory. In January 2025, state and local leaders broke ground on the historic military site that's set to become a hub for recreation, sports, and the arts.

"We have been working with the armory foundation to bring people here and the important point is once they are here we want to make sure that they are going to come back again and have a great time," said Tom Fekete, the president of the Pikesville Improvement Corporation.

"Downtown Pikesville is on the upswing, and we just wanted to be part of it, " Johnson said.

Johnson hopes to work with Fekete to restore Pike's historical charm, making it the centerpiece of the community once again.

"We want you to be able to come in and be able to have a good date night, to have a good family night, to have an opportunity to say, you know, 'I haven't seen that film in 40 years, 30 years, 20 years, 10 years,' Johnson said.

For show times and events, you can visit this website.