Baltimore County's Black-owned movie theater "NextAct Cinema" closes

BALTIMORE -- NextAct Cinema, one of the few Black-owned and operated movie theaters in the country, closed the curtain on Monday, December 30, the Baltimore County theater announced.

The last movies were shown at the Pikesville location inside the old Pikes Theatre. A reason was not given for the abrupt closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of NextAct Cinema on December 30, 2024," the theater announced on social media. "For the past seven years, we've had the privilege of bringing the magic of movies to Pikesville and creating a space where stories came to life, memories were made, and connections were built."

NextAct Cinema, one of the few Black-owned and operated movie theaters in the country, closed the curtain on Monday, December 30, the Baltimore County theater announced. CBS News Baltimore

NextAct Cinema's story

Anthony Fykes and his business partner Robert Wright opened NextAct Cinemas seven years ago after working in healthcare. The duo shared a love for movies.

"We didn't want to be an AMC. We don't want to be a Cine-Bistro. The idea behind NextAct Cinema is that you are coming to a theater that feels like your home," Fykes told WJZ in February 2024.

Two theater rooms both accommodated 43 guests, who were also able to order snacks, popcorn, a meal, or wine from their seats.

"Your unwavering support, from attending screenings to sharing laughs and celebrating milestones with us, has meant the world," the social media post continued. "NextAct Cinema was more than just a theater; it was a community, and that was only possible because of you."

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, many Black communities across the country are considered "cinema deserts" and lack any movie theaters at all– much less any that are Black-owned.

The community and local grants helped them stay open and to bring big movies, independent films, the classics and more.

"While this chapter is coming to an end, we will forever cherish the incredible moments we've shared with each of you," NextAct Cinema said. "Thank you for being part of our story."