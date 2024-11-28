1 person injured in Pikesville shooting, police say
PIKESVILLE - One person was injured in a shooting in Pikesville on Thursday, according to Baltimore County Police.
Officers responded to Hawthorne Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for the reported shooting.
One person was taken to a hospital, officers said.
Crime in Pikesville
In October, a nearby hotel implemented safety measures after community members raised concerns about years of crime.
In late October, police said a shooting in Pikesville left a teen dead.