1 person injured in Pikesville shooting, police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

PIKESVILLE - One person was injured in a shooting in Pikesville on Thursday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to Hawthorne Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for the reported shooting.

One person was taken to a hospital, officers said. 

Crime in Pikesville

In October, a nearby hotel implemented safety measures after community members raised concerns about years of crime.

In late October, police said a shooting in Pikesville left a teen dead.

