Pikesville hotel to implement safety measures after community raises concerns over crime

BALTIMORE -- An agreement was made to remodel and implement safety measures at the Howard Johnson hotel in Pikesville, which had community members concerned about the crime.

Randallstown NAACP President Ryan Coleman said the property management agreed to remodel the hotel, add cameras that the Baltimore County Police Department can access, increase the rental rate increase and maintain a do-not-rent list of people who fail to follow hotel policies.

"It all comes back down to money, to put out the money to make these improvements and understand that they need to be a community partner," Coleman said.

Coleman said a tour is set at the hotel property to review the listed changes.

"If you live next to the hotel, how would you feel?" Coleman said. "This is actually a big win."

In a statement to WJZ, Baltimore County Police Department wrote: "The Baltimore County Police Department will continue to work closely with our community partners to address any potential criminal activity in the area."

Wyndham, the hotel brand umbrella that Howard Johnson falls under, did not respond to our request for comment about the agreement.

Crime concerns

On Sept. 19, community members and county leaders gathered to demand action be taken to curb crime at the Howard Johnson along Reisterstown Road.

Coleman said the agreement with the property manager came after at least eight years of safety concerns.

Police reports detail domestic violence calls over the years at the Howard Johnson, including a homicide in 2020 when the body of LaShawnda Sanders was found in the second-floor hallway.

Dellyne Hinton, past of nearby St. Paul Praise and Worship Center, said safe havens are critical to have in the community and hopes the hotel will soon become one.

"We want to make sure that the people that we send here are cared for in a way that redeems them and lifts them up," Hinton said. "Not causes any more harm to them."