BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for a 16-year-old accused in the murder of a teen in Pikesville on Sunday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brayan Rodriguez.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone who knows Rodriguez's whereabouts should call 911 and do not approach him. He is known to frequent the Pikesville area, police said.