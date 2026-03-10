$1 million reward offered as search continues for man accused of killing wife inside a Maryland Dunkin' in 2015

The FBI increased the reward to up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of killing his wife at a Dunkin' in Anne Arundel County in 2015.

Investigators say Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a fugitive on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, remains on the run nearly 11 years after his wife, Palak Patel, was killed at the store where they both worked.

Reward increased

Authorities announced Tuesday that the reward has increased from $250,000 to $1 million, which is now the standard reward amount offered for fugitives on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

"We hope this $1 million reward attracts greater attention to our tireless search for Bhadreshkumar Patel and leads to tips we need to provide justice for Palak Patel, who was brutally murdered by her husband," said Jimmy Paul, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

Patel's murder investigation

Investigators say the couple was working the night shift at the Dunkin' located at 7567 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015.

According to authorities, the couple had been arguing about Palak Patel's desire to return to India. She was on the phone with family members when investigators say the disagreement escalated.

"Bhadreshkumar Patel became very agitated and upset that evening," FBI Special Agent Jonathan Shaffer said. "While Palak was on the phone with her family, they walked into a back room of the Dunkin' Donuts where he brutally murdered her."

Police say Patel stabbed his wife multiple times before leaving her in the store.

Investigators say Patel left the shop and walked to the nearby apartment he shared with his wife, where he gathered belongings and cash before calling for a taxi.

The cab driver took him to a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where he checked in around 3 a.m. with no luggage.

Authorities say he checked out later that morning and took a shuttle to Newark Penn Station, where he was last seen.

Following hundreds of leads

Since then, investigators say they have followed hundreds of leads.

"In the intervening years, numerous interviews with family members and members of the public have been conducted," Shaffer said. "Numerous tips have been received, well over 300 at this point."

Anne Arundel County detectives say Palak Patel, who was 21 years old, hoped to become a teacher.

"From what I understand, she loved children and wanted to get into that field," said Anne Arundel County Police Detective Vincent Carbonaro. "Her family misses her terribly. We want to do everything we can to bring Bhadreshkumar into our custody and get justice for Palak."

Investigators say the public could play a key role in finally locating the suspect.

"Right now we need that person out there that knows who he is and where he is to give us a call," Shaffer said.

FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Patel was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List in April 2017, becoming the 514th person placed on the list.

Since the list was created in 1950, 538 fugitives have appeared on it and 500 have been captured or located, many after tips from the public, according to the FBI.

Authorities say Patel should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information about Patel's whereabouts is asked not to approach him but instead contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.