Maryland mother sentenced for death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl

A Maryland mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who had ingested fentanyl, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

Tiffany Lynee Carr, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse in the death of her daughter Nevaeh. Carr was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation after her release and undergo substance abuse evaluations, treatment, and mental health evaluations.

"To say this is a tragedy is an understatement," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "Sadly, not a single person was in the courtroom today to speak on behalf of this child because there was no one else she could count on other than her mother. The actions of this Defendant were reckless, inexcusable, and showed total disregard for the safety of her toddler. This Defendant failed this child terribly and will have to live with the consequences."

Police: Child tested positive for fentanyl

On August 17, 2024, police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Winding Road in Glen Burnie, where a child was found lying face down on a futon, according to police.

Officers found a cylindrical glass homemade smoking device on the end table near the child, who was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the young girl ingested fentanyl at some point on August 17, and the autopsy revealed the cause of death was narcotic (fentanyl) intoxication, according to police.

Carr told police she was addicted to and had consumed heroin at her home that morning, and smoked crack cocaine hours later. According to police, Carr told officers she was asleep on and off throughout the day, and when she woke up, the child was unresponsive.

The child tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Carr was previously charged with drug possession

Court records showed that five months before her daughter's death, Carr was charged with crack cocaine possession during a traffic stop near Elvaton Drive and Starwood Court in Glen Burnie.

She pleaded guilty to the charges. A judge levied a one-year jail term, suspending all but nine days and two years of supervised probation.