Glen Burnie mother charged after 2-year-old dies with fentanyl found in system

BALTIMORE -- A mother has been arrested and charged after her 2-year-old was found unresponsive inside a Glen Burnie home and later died with fentanyl in her system.

Tiffany Lynee Carr, 34, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, child neglect, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

Police said that around 7:15 p.m. on August 17, officers responded to the 8000 block of Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie for an unresponsive child, who was found lying face down inside the home when emergency responders arrived. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives conducted an investigation and recovered evidence from the home.

The child was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to be conducted.

Toxicology results showed that fentanyl was found in the child's heart blood, according to the police report.

"The manner in which the fentanyl would have been introduced into the 2-year-old's system would have been through ingestion into the body," the police report states.