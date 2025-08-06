Man to be sentenced for murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin in 2023

Man to be sentenced for 2023 murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin

The man found guilty of killing Maryland mother Rachel Morin will be sentenced next Monday in Harford County Circuit Court in Bel Air.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty in April of raping and murdering Morin, 37, whose body was discovered off the Ma and Pa Trail in August 2023. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Morin had gone for a run on the trail and never returned home. Her body was found the next day after she was reported missing.

Investigators said Morin was found brutally attacked and murdered in a drainage culvert about 150 feet off the trail. DNA evidence from Morin's death connected to the assault of a child and her mother in Los Angeles in 2023.

Martinez-Hernandez, an undocumented migrant from El Salvador, fled Maryland after the killing. He was arrested in Oklahoma 10 months later, ending a nationwide manhunt.

The case drew national attention and prompted safety upgrades.

Months after Morin's death, more than 100 AI-enabled security cameras were installed on the Ma and Pa Trail. The cameras detect movement and capture multiple angles of the 2-mile stretch in an effort to deter violent crimes.

After the verdict, Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey said she hoped the decision would bring comfort.

"It is my sincere hope that today's verdict brings some peace and closure to the entire Morin family," Healey said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the guilty verdict ensures Martinez-Hernandez will no longer pose a threat.

"He will be removed from society and never be able to harm anyone else again," Gahler said. "So that's what we have to take away as a success."

The sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m.

Martinez-Hernandez entered the U.S. illegally

Investigators said Martinez-Hernandez illegally crossed into the United States in 2023. He left his native country of El Salvador after several attempts following an arrest warrant issued there for a woman's murder.

According to law enforcement, Martinez-Hernandez was apprehended by Border Patrol agents for unlawfully entering the U.S. on three occasions in 2023: Jan. 19 near Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Jan. 31 in El Paso, Texas; and Feb. 6 in Santa Teresa.

He was later linked to an assault in March 2023 in Los Angeles before coming to Maryland, where he murdered Morin, investigators said.