Ice cream shop vandalized in Baltimore's Federal Hill amid concerns about crime

An ice cream shop in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood was vandalized by two suspects on Wednesday, July 30, according to police.

The incident comes as business owners in the area continue to raise concerns about increasing crime.

Federal Hill ice cream shop vandalized

In a social media post, Moo Moo Cows said that it would be closed until further notice after the ice cream shop was "attacked and vandalized."

According to the post, two people in hoodies threw two bricks and a rock through the front windows of the store, which is located in the 900 block of Light Street.

An ice cream shop in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood was vandalized by two alleged suspects on Wednesday, July 30, according to police. Moo Moo Cows

The business owners said the bricks smashed the glass on the main display in the store.

An ice cream shop in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood was vandalized by two alleged suspects on Wednesday, July 30, according to police. Moo Moo Cows

The suspects allegedly fled the area on E Hamburg Street toward Light Street before running back on E Hamburg Street toward S Charles Street, the business owners said.

The owners identified the suspects as two "young males in hoodies."

Baltimore police confirmed that the incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday, and officers said the unidentified suspects are possibly juveniles. Nothing was stolen from the shop, according to police.

The owners of Moo Moo Cows are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 443-261-2697.

Concerns over crime in Federal Hill

The vandalism at Moo Moo Cows comes after a wave of vandalism incidents impacted dozens of cars and businesses in Federal Hill in mid-July.

Residents and business owners called for accountability after at least 55 vehicles and three businesses were targeted, according to Jen Covino, the Public Safety Chair of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association.

"I felt sad to see a number of my neighbors wake up and look, you know, for companies to replace their glass," Covino said. "Most of these folks are gonna be paying probably $1,000 if their deductible doesn't cover it."

Longtime Federal Hill resident Michael Brassert said that in the past few years, the neighborhood has become "lawless," especially with the rise in juvenile crime.

Following the July vandalism offenses, police shared surveillance images of the suspects involved in the string of crimes in hopes of identifying them.

At the end of July, business owners in the Federal Hill community told WJZ that crime is getting worse in the area after a woman was injured in a shooting on Charles Street near Cross Street Market.

"This is the worst that I have seen in the neighborhood, honestly," the owner of Locals Only, Andrew Wheeler, said. "Every neighborhood goes through its ups and downs. We've had some rough summers here and there, but this is the worst that I have seen."

According to Wheeler, loitering and violence in the community have left business owners feeling helpless.

"The loitering that's going on, the violence that's going on, none of it is making anybody feel safer," Wheeler said. "We're kind of numb to it at this point."

Business owners have called for increased police presence in Federal Hill, a command center and stricter enforcement of the laws.

According to data from the Baltimore Police Department, crime is slightly down in Federal Hill compared to this time in 2024.

So far in 2025, a total of 82 crimes have been reported in the neighborhood, including 27 violent crimes and 55 property crimes.

Violent crime is down by 20% compared to this time in 2024, when 34 cases had been reported. Property crimes are down by 24% compared to last year, when 73 cases had been reported by early August.